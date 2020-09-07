Saving lives: 10-year-old boy’s decision to donate organs before losing his life

CARTER COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — Vinnie Osborne-Brown tragically lost his life after a freak accident involving a tree last month.

Before the accident, the 10-year-old made a decision that would save several lives. After hearing about organ donations over the radio, he decided he would sign up to be and organ donor.

A few months after he made this decision, a tree fell on Vinnie and one of his brothers at their grandparent’s home in Floyd County. Vinnie was taken to Cabell-Huntington hospital and then put on life support.

On Aug. 19, 2020, Vinnie passed away.

During this difficult time, the Brown family says they have received a lot of support from not only those in their community but also across the state.

At the East Carter High School in Grayson, Kentucky, bikers and unique car owners came out for a fundraising cruise-in. Its purpose was to benefit Vinnie’s family.

Many who have shown their support for the family during this tough time are from the area, however, the organizers of the cruise-in were not.

Joshua Warren and his family traveled quite a distance from Morehead, Kentucky to host this fundraiser in Vinnie’s hometown.

We heard the news of what happened and we reached out to Vinnie’s parents and we wanted to do something. Joshua Warren, event organizer



Vinnie Osborne-Brown became an organ donor just months before he lost his life. Photos courtesy of Elizabeth Brown.

Vinnie’s father said they had never met Warren or his family before the accident.

We didn’t even know the guy that put all this together. He just saw a story on Facebook while we were still in the hospital. Johnny Brown, Vinnie’s father

The family says they have received so much support from who they would have considered strangers. According to Vinnie’s mother, “they’re not strangers anymore.”

Over 100 participants came out to the cruise-in event and several traveled a long distance to be there.

Gary Burton and Chuck Littral rode their motorcycles from Lexington, Kentucky to show their support for Vinnie’s family.



On the left, Vinnie with his mother, Elizabeth Brown and two brothers. On the right, Vinnie with his brothers and sister. Photos courtesy of Elizabeth Brown.

Because of Vinnie’s decision, his mother says he became the hero he always wanted to be.

He said he wanted to be famous, he wanted to break world records and I think he’s done way more than that. He’s saving a lot of lives. Elizabeth Brown, Vinnie’s mother

A little boy, a pledge, and now a future for others.