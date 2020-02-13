Save Our Fairgrounds group says Mayor Cooper has taken a terrible deal and turned it bad

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)- Work is expected to start on the MLS stadium at the fairgrounds within the next couple of days, but the group Save Our Fairgrounds says what they are doing is illegal, a violation of the charter.



​”The language of the charter is pretty clear and even a country boy like me can figure that out,” Duane Dominy President of Save our Fairgrounds told News 2. ​​

He said plans to move forward with the MLS stadium at the fairgrounds violate the charter in a number of ways. ​

​”The metro charter requires the fair board to host a fair well they have supposedly worked out a way to make that happen, but it also allows them to lease the property for 2 purposes; education or amusement. A mixed-use development doesn’t fall into either of those categories. They also require all ticket taxes, gate proceeds and concession revenue be remitted to the fair board, that’s not what’s happening. All that revenue is going to the soccer promoters, not to the fair board and ultimately, the final straw it says the leases of the property can not interfere with said fair,” he explained. ​​

Attorney Jim Roberts agrees, “There is nothing about the stadium or the mixed-use that is compliant with state law, the metro charter and pretending otherwise isn’t going to change that.”

​​Roberts says they hope to file an injunction sometime in the next couple of days to try and “put a stop to this nonsense,” he said. ​​

Dominy says they can move forward with their plans, but “when the court rules that what they have done is violating the charter it is all void and everything could be required to be undone,” he said.

He says a hearing is expected next week and then a trial date will be set.