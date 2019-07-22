‘Save Chick-fil-A’ bill signed into law in Texas

News
Posted: / Updated:

AUSTIN (CNN/WKRN) — Chick-fil-A is not a Texas-based company but that is not stopping the state from trying to “save” it. 

Governor Greg Abbot signed the “Save Chick-fil-A” bill into law Thursday. 

It bans local governments from targeting a company because of its owner’s religious beliefs or actions.  

MORE: Chick-fil-A named America’s favorite fast food chain

The bill was introduced after San Antonio banned Chick-fil-A from opening in its airport.  

Critics pointed to the owner’s financial contributions to anti-LGBTQ groups as a valid reason for excluding the fast food chain. 

The new law goes into effect Sept. 1.  

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Community Calendar