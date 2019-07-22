‘Save Chick-fil-A’ bill signed into law in Texas

AUSTIN (CNN/WKRN) — Chick-fil-A is not a Texas-based company but that is not stopping the state from trying to “save” it.

Governor Greg Abbot signed the “Save Chick-fil-A” bill into law Thursday.

It bans local governments from targeting a company because of its owner’s religious beliefs or actions.

MORE: Chick-fil-A named America’s favorite fast food chain

The bill was introduced after San Antonio banned Chick-fil-A from opening in its airport.

Critics pointed to the owner’s financial contributions to anti-LGBTQ groups as a valid reason for excluding the fast food chain.

The new law goes into effect Sept. 1.