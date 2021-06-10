Saturday is ‘Free Fishing Day’ in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Saturday, June 12, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is sponsoring Free Fishing Day, meaning you can fish without purchasing a fishing license.

And the TWRA is making it especially convenient for kids to go fishing by stocking over twenty ponds in locations across Middle Tennessee, and many more statewide.

Parents and their children can fish from the bank, without having to have a boat. Some of these events will even include door prizes and free food for the kids.

“What we’re trying to do is just get kids out fishing,” explained Ted Alfermann, TWRA Region 2 Reservoir Manager. “That’s what this is all about. It’s all about the kids. We want them to have the excitement of reeling in a catch, whether it’s big or small. So, what we’ve done over the past week is stocked a lot of these pond impoundments with lots of channel catfish for the kids to catch. So, they should be hungry and biting.”

“These public fishing events are really for anyone,” Alftermann said. “You don’t have to have a boat. You don’t have to have a kayak or anything like that. These are small ponds that are heavily stocked, and you can bank fish. So, there’s bank fishing access all the way around most of these ponds making it easy for anglers to fish.”

So where are the stocked ponds and events taking place and what time? Go to TWRA’s Free Fishing Day link, and look through the five pages of locations to find the one nearest you. Note that many of the events are early in the morning.

By the way, Free Fishing Day actually becomes Free Fishing Week for anglers fifteen and under, lasting all the way through Friday, June 18 for fishing in any public waters in Tennessee.