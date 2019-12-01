Saturday Evening Update: Still more storm chances this evening; snow showers eastern areas Sunday night-Monday morning

Although we had a stormy afternoon with heavy downpours, lightning, and small hail, no major damage was reported. This was because the warmer air was aloft, which kept the strongest winds there instead of here at the surface.

However, temps have been warming from the west, which keeps the chance for more storm development which could bring damaging winds and hail.

7 pm Temperatures



Storms should be tapering off from west to east during the midnight hour.

Cooler and windy conditions will prevail on Sunday with highs in the low 50s in the morning, dropping to the 40s in the afternoon as clouds return.

Then, late Sunday night through Monday morning, snow showers could fall on our eastern counties and also on the higher elevations of the Plateau. It’s possible that those areas could get a coating on the ground which could cause slick spots on the roadways there as temps drop to freezing Monday morning.