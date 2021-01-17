Sarah Fuller added to Biden’s inauguration day lineup

Vanderbilt kicker Sarah Fuller walks along the sideline during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Tennessee, Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKRN/ABC) – Sarah Fuller is one of many names being added to the lineup for President Elect Joe Biden’s inauguration day, according to ABC News officials.

Fuller became the first woman to play and score in a Power Five college football game. In addition to play on the Vanderbilt University football team, Fuller helped lead Vanderbilt’s women’s soccer team to an SEC championship.

With less than two minutes left in the first quarter, Sarah Fuller nailed the extra point to even the score to 7-7 against Tennessee.

Following her historic extra point, the referee can be seen chasing her down to give her the game ball. Initially she didn’t see him as her team swarmed her with hugs and high-fives.

Other names on the lineup for inauguration day are:

Lin-Manuel Miranda will recite a classic work for the event, and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Chef José Andrés, labor leader Dolores Huerta, and the first woman MLB general manager Kim Ng will also take part on the event.

A number of everyday Americans will also be present:

Anthony Gaskin of Virginia is a UPS driver who was celebrated by a neighborhood along his route for his hard work and dedication during the pandemic.

is a UPS driver who was celebrated by a neighborhood along his route for his hard work and dedication during the pandemic. Cavanaugh Bell, 8, of Maryland made care packages for elderly people, started a pantry with food and essential supplies in his community, and delivered a truck full of supplies to the Pine Ridge Reservation in South Dakota.

made care packages for elderly people, started a pantry with food and essential supplies in his community, and delivered a truck full of supplies to the Pine Ridge Reservation in South Dakota. Mackenzie Adams of Washington state is a kindergarten teacher at Glenwood Elementary School who went viral for videos of her energetic remote lessons.

is a kindergarten teacher at Glenwood Elementary School who went viral for videos of her energetic remote lessons. Morgan Marsh-McGlone, 8, of Wisconsin started a virtual lemonade stand that has raised over $50,000 to feed food insecure families after learning that some kids who used to get meals in school were going hungry because of COVID-19.

started a virtual lemonade stand that has raised over $50,000 to feed food insecure families after learning that some kids who used to get meals in school were going hungry because of COVID-19. Sandra Lindsay of New York is a director of critical care at Northwell Health in New York and is the first American to receive a COVID-19 vaccine outside of a clinical trial.

“Celebrating America” will be hosted by Tom Hanks on January 20 from 8:30-10:00 p/m. ET/PT