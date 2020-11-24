Santa’s Trees ready for the holiday season

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — For Middle Tennesseans who are planning to deck the halls and buy a Christmas tree in the coming days, there’s plenty to choose from at Santa’s Christmas Trees. News 2 spoke to Jim McLeod, owner and operator of Santa’s Christmas Trees, about what people can expect when visiting any of their nine locations.

While you can still buy a Christmas tree the old fashioned way, those who feel uncomfortable going out have other options. McLeod told us they do offer delivery to homes and offices, “We’ve got four delivery crews that run day and night. So, if you want to call us and pay for your tree over the phone, we can place that order for you.”

Santa’s Christmas Trees offers fresh-cut Frasier Firs from North Carolina, which they have been offering exclusively for the last 36 years, as well as other options like Noble Firs from the west coast. Trees range from two-feet up to 20 feet, but the majority of the trees are in the seven to eight-foot range.

Some days, like the Sunday after Thanksgiving, are busier than others. McLeod recommends coming in during the week if you want to shop without the crowds, “We feel like you’re able to come shop anytime. Thanksgiving weekend is always the busiest. And it gets very chaotic at that time. So if there’s anybody who feels that they’re going to be concerned about being around other people, in what is a wonderful place to be around other people in the outdoors, come on a Tuesday or a Wednesday.”

For more information click here.