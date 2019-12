NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)– Santa took his sleigh for a spin last week to visit the NICU babies at Saint Thomas Midtown Hospital.

Santa was pleased to learn that all of the NICU babies made the “nice” list.

He toured the NICU and reportedly left with a warm, fuzzy feeling in his chest that no amount of eggnog could compete with.

Ascension Saint Thomas has already received notice from North Pole staff that Santa is safely back home.