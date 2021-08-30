Sandbags available ahead of rain in Lebanon

LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) – People in Lebanon can pick up sandbags to help protect their property with the anticipated heavy rain.

Business owners and homeowners can pick up from two locations from 2:30 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. Monday.

The two pick-up points are Lebanon Fire Department station one on East Gay Street just off the square and the Cedar Crest Shopping Center on West Main Street. The limit will be 20 bags per property.

Officials advise folks to keep sandbags dry until needed, utilizing the plastic in conjunction with the bags add to their effectiveness.

Sandbags are not reusable and should be disposed of after use. Crews will monitor both sites and clearing areas throughout the event. They advise the public to remain weather alert and to “turn around, don’t drown”.

News 2 will continue tracking the impact of Hurricane Ida on Tennessee.