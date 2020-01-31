San Diego lowrider owner befriends blind cancer survivor

SAN DIEGO (CNN/KGTV) — A lot of people would likely be intimidated if they saw “Cholo-Tron” rolling down their street. But this tricked out low-rider helped form an unlikely friendship between a music producer and boy who lost his sight.

Music producer Doc Notch turns heads wherever he goes. His Transformer-themed lowrider is always a crowd favorite.

“I want to make sure when people see these cars they’re not afraid of them,” said Notch.

And like always, everyone wanted to get near the Cholo-Tron at last year’s Cruise for the Cause.

“I see this little boy touching the logos on the cars,” said Notch. “But it was just the way he was touching it you knew wait a minute, something’s going on here.”

The boy’s parents told him not to touch. But Doc welcomed it knowing that’s the only way the boy could experience his car.

“And I said you know what, why don’t you put him in the car and hit the hydraulics!” said Notch.

He’d learn the boy’s name is Diego, and that he’s completely blind. Together, they made a video that went viral. Thousands of people were touched by the video. And so was Doc.

“Diego’s first lowrider, hitting the switches, was with doc notch and that’s something that nobody can ever take from him,” said Diego’s mother, Leanna Woelfel.

Woelfel says they attend that fundraiser every year.

“Diego is a cancer survivor, that is why he’s blind, he had eye cancer,” said Woelfel. “And Emilio Nares Foundation, they provided us transportation to and from all his doctor appointments, chemotherapy.”

He’s been in remission for seven years now.

“And people tell me I can do whatever I put my mind to!” said Diego.

And just in case you couldn’t tell by the logos, “Cholo-Tron” is clearly a Decepticon.