Sally to bring rain to Middle TN-South KY. But how much?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Tropical Storm Sally is forecast to become a hurricane on Monday and come ashore along the Louisiana/Mississippi coastline on Tuesday as a strong Category 1 hurricane with sustained winds of 92 mph and gusts to 115 mph.

The track takes it into northern Alabama on Thursday, when we expect rain and a few storms on the far northern side of the storms.

It will be moving quickly and will be exiting our region on Friday.

Because of the track and the quick movement, rain amounts are not being forecast to be that high in most of Middle TN and South KY. The exception may be the far southeast corner of the mid-state where the ECMWF and GFS models forecast 3.3″ and 2.2″ respectively in the Winchester area.

European Model Forecast Rainfall Through 9am Friday



GFS Model Forecast Rainfall through 9am Friday

HOWEVER, any change in the track to a farther northward course could change that, so all residents of the mid-south should keep up with the latest information with News 2 on air and online.

European Model Forecast Wind Gusts 7pm Friday

Also expect it to get a little windy on Thursday with gusts running 25 mph in north Middle TN to 35 mph in the southeastern sections of the mid-state.

