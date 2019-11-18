Saint Thomas Midtown Hospital set to create a new space for women

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)–Saint Thomas Midtown Hospital is announcing a series of investments in the development of the Saint Thomas Hospital for Women at Midtown.

The ‘hospital within a hospital’ is a destination specialty hospital designed by patients, families, physicians and advanced practitioners.

Amenities planned include dedicated parking, valet, registration and family spaces in a hotel style environment.

Saint Thomas Midtown hopes to enhance healthcare access for women.

The first phase of construction began this fall and includes a new Surgery Center for Women.

The women’s sub specialty surgical programs will be organized in dedicated surgical suites with specialized surgical staff. State-of-the-art technological investments, including two DaVinci robots, will be located within the Surgery Center for Women at Midtown.

The second phase of construction will include the modernization of the maternity experience and Labor and Delivery, which will gain a new private entrance with dedicated elevator-to-parking-garage access. This amenity will offer a welcome center and warm, convenient and efficient experience for mothers in labor and their loved ones.

The maternity experience will also house a new OB Emergency Department and an OB Intensive Care unit with a dedicated suite of rooms staffed by critical-care trained physicians and nurses. Additionally, there will be an expansion of specialty NICU services.

Turner Construction is overseeing this project.