Sailor surprises son with reunion at Cheatham County school

CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — School leaders at East Cheatham Elementary School helped organize a special family reunion for one of their students Friday.

Nick Rush, who serves with the U.S. Navy, surprised his son Cash after being away for four months in Texas for training.

Six-year-old Cash is a first grader at ECES. The district explained the time the family has spent apart has been difficult and Rush had to miss his son’s birthday while he was away.

Teachers and staff wanted to make their reunion special and memorable for the family.