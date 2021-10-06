Safe Fun Nashville reacts to transportainment bill advancing

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Safe Fun Nashville, a coalition of downtown residents, business owners and community members pushing for safer regulations when it comes to the city’s ‘transportainment’ industry, is reacting to the Metro council’s decision to move a bill regulating the vehicles forward.

“I’m glad there is a lot of momentum around this,” said Jim Schmitz, a co-organizer of the organization, which was created after a 22-year-old man was seriously injured and knocked unconscious after falling from a party bus and being run over in July.

During Tuesday night’s council meeting, members passed BL2021-911 on its second reading, which would give Metro’s Transportation and Licensing Commission to regulate larger vehicles including tractors and party buses.

Safe Fun Nashville’s main concern is enforcing whatever rules may be put in place.

“We’ve seen situations like this before with the scooters,” Schmitz said. “We still see people riding along sidewalks and parking in the middle of them blocking entryways. We need enforcement.”

The hot button issue has made it as far as The New York Times.

“All it takes is a couple of incidents,” Schmitz said. “It’s all a black eye on Nashville and this great thing that we have been riding, the “it” city just goes in the opposite direction.”

Schmitz says in all his years of living downtown, he has never seen the business community and residents unite quite like this.

“We may be setting the guidelines for other [cities] to follow and quite frankly, I’d rather see Nashville in a leading position rather than a following,” Schmitz said.

The bill will is scheduled for a third and final reading at the October 19th Metro council meeting.