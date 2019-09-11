Sacrifice, heroism of Tennessee first responders honored

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – On this anniversary of 9/11, the heroism and sacrifice of Tennessee first responders were honored in Nashville today.

Among them was the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) case agent in charge of one of the state’s worst mass murders when 8-people was killed last April in Sumner County.

“I am accepting this for our agency because there were a lot of people out there that day,” said agent Andrew Graves after the ceremony at Tennessee’s Executive Residences where governors reside.

Graves added the award is also “for the people who continue to work on it.”

In an even more somber part of the ceremony, family members of Tennessee law enforcement officers who died on duty received what is called the state’s Three Star Award.

Among those who received the award was the mother of Nashville police officer John R. Anderson.

He died on July 4th while on his way to assist another officer.

“It’s an ongoing loss that we feel every day,” said Officer Anderson’s step-father Danny Hein. “But being part of a community like this where there are sacrifices every day being made and across the nation–makes it somewhat tolerable.”

In all five members of Tennessee law enforcement were given the Three Star award posthumously.

Twenty-four other first responders were honored for their heroism.

The idea of the first responders’ ceremony came from a bill sponsored by Knoxville state lawmaker Becky Massey.

