Ryan Tannehill runs 1st team Titans offense in practice

Monday at Titans Training Camp we got our first good look at Ryan Tannehill who took the first team reps at quarterback.



Marcus Mariota was not hurt and head coach Mike Vrabel said it was basically a rest day for his quarterback,”I felt real comfortable with where he was with that installation. A lot of that is carryover from last year. This was really the first time that we were able to get heavily into two-minute. We did one the other day, and coming back to it, it was important that those guys that maybe weren’t with us last year with those calls, and that system, and that operation, get those in.”

Tannehill joined the Titans earlier this year after the Titans sent a 4th round pick to the Dolphins. Tannehill was the Dolphins starter for 6 seasons, but the Titans have made it clear he is hear to back-up Mariota.

Still, they got him for a reason. Mariota has missed at least one game each of his first four seasons and neither Blaine Gabbert nor Matt Cassell gave the Titans a reasonable expectation to win when Mariota was injured. Tannehill is an upgrade, a big one and should keep the Titans a competitive team if Mariota goes down again.

Monday Vrabel was happy with what he saw, “I thought he did some good things. It was important for us to get these situations in. I know that you guys love these situation practices, and so it’s important to us because we’ve won games using those situations, and then trying to take advantage of the different things that come up.”



The Titans open the preseason Thursday night in Philadelphia and Mariota probably will not play much, if at all, meaning a lot of playing time for Tannehill and third stringer Logan Woodside.

Woodside also got extra work Monday with Vrabel trying to get him ready for game action, “It was good for Logan (Woodside) to be able to work that operation, and hopefully we can see those in the game on Thursday.”

The Titans visit the Eagles Thursday night at 6:30 PM in a game you can see on News 2.