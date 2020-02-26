Ryan Newman returns to work after Daytona 500 crash

NORTH CAROLINA (WKRN) — Ryan Newman returned to work for a visit on Wednesday afternoon.

Roush Fenway officials tweeted out photos of Newman back at the shop. He received a standing ovation by everyone there.

Newman had surged into the lead on the final lap of the Daytona 500 when Ryan Blaney’s bumper caught the back of his Ford and sent Newman hard right into the wall.

His car flipped, rolled, was hit on the driver’s side by another car, and finally skidded across the finish line engulfed in flames.

It took several minutes for his car to be rolled back onto its wheels. The 2008 Daytona 500 winner was placed in a waiting ambulance and taken to Halifax Medical Center.

Newman’s injuries were not life-threatening, Roush Fenway Racing officials said.