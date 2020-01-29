Live Now
Rutherford County woman charged in home arson

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) —Rutherford County Fire Rescue officials say a woman is being charged with aggravated arson after setting a bed on fire.

This happened on Tuesday night in the 3700 block of Woodbury Pike around 9 p.m.

When crews arrived, they found a small fire on a bed. They were able to put it out, and say the fire was contained to a small area in the bedroom.

After investigating, they say the fire was set by Samantha Weaver. The victim was inside the home when the bed was on fire.

Weaver is being charged with domestic assault and manufacturing a prohibited weapon.

Weaver was arrested and booked into Rutherford County Jail with a bond set at $108,000.

