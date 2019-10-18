Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing 14-year-old girl

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Authorities are trying to locate a missing teen who has not been seen since Wednesday.

According to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, 14-year-old Hope Sellers never came home after school on Wednesday. Sellers attends Symrna High School.

Officials do not believe she is in any imminent danger, but need help bringing the juvenile home.

She was last seen wearing earrings, costume jewelry and has a scar on her hand from a previous dog bite.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts should call dispatch at (615) 898-7770