Rutherford County sheriff, assistant DA could face trial following ‘Operation Candy Crush’

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A federal appeals court ruled the Rutherford County sheriff and the assistant district attorney could both face trial two years after the infamous “Operation Candy Crush” sting.

The judge found Rutherford County Sheriff Mike Fitzhugh and Rutherford County Assistant District Attorney John Zimmerman do not have immunity and can be tried for potential conspiracy.

In 2018, the assistant district attorney and Sheriff Fitzhugh gave the green light to “Operation Candy Crush.” The sting ended with orders for 23 businesses to close their doors after officials claimed products with CBD contained illegal ingredients. A total of 17 store owners were also arrested.

On Friday, the federal judge says that Sheriff Fitzhugh and Zimmerman had no probable cause to conduct that sting, since CBD is not an illegal substance under Tennessee state law. This means lawsuits filed by those store owners will move forward.

Those lawsuits allege the sheriff, assistant district attorney, and the Town of Smyrna were motivated by conspiracy to violate the rights of those store owners.