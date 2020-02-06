Rutherford County Sergeant resigns in lieu of termination

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Sheriff’s office Sergeant has resigned amid an investigation into misconduct.

According to authorities, former Sergeant John Levi violated the standards of conduct, use of a sheriff’s office vehicles, and code of conduct and discipline. The report was filed by Luitenant Matt Goney of the Sheriff’s Office of Professional Responsibility.

Levi joined the sheriff’s office 22 years ago with the Mounted Patrol Unit.

Chief Deputy Keith Lowery said Levi was “informed he was terminated for untruthfulness, deceit and dishonesty” but allowed to resign in lieu of termination. Sheriff Mike Fitzhugh asked Goney to investigate allegations of Levi’s conduct after the sheriff’s office received a letter in December similar to another letter received two years earlier.

According to reports, Goney obtained Levi’s activity log and GPS reports from his sheriff’s office vehicle. The GPS data showed Levi’s patrol vehicle was parked at or near the unnamed woman’s home more than 30 times between July 5th and November 29th and being near or at her residence during his shift several times a day some days.

According to authorities, in an interview with Levi January 15th, Goney showed Levi a letter. Levi was asked a series of questions and stated he did not date the woman but talked with her on the phone and went to her home one time to help move a chair while off duty. Later, Levi said he had been home a couple of times to “help her do stuff” and he never stayed at her home for more than 30 minutes. Levi said it was his vehicle.

Luitenant Goney also showed Levi a picture of his marked patrol parked next to the woman’s vehicle in her driveway and activity logs with different dates and asked him if he went to the woman’s house two different times on one day. Levi said it was Thanksgiving Day.

Levi stated he took his 45-minute lunch at the woman’s home on November 26th. The log showed he was at her home for two hours and 30 minutes two different days.

The investigation noted Levi violated the standards of conduct stating “every deputy shall deal truthfully and honorable with others.”

The investigation is ongoing.