Rutherford County Schools to drop mask mandate

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Starting Tuesday, students in Rutherford County Schools will no longer be required to wear masks to class.

In an email to parents Monday night, District Communications Director James Evans announced the county’s positivity rate had dropped below 10% for three straight weeks. Since this threshold was met, the school system is now dropping its temporary mask mandate.

Officials say parents are welcome to continue sending their students to school wearing masks, if they so choose. That also applies to employees and visitors.

The school system’s mask mandate originally went into effect on September 13.