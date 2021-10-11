Rutherford County students, staff mourn loss of 2 teachers to COVID-19

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Rutherford County students and staff are mourning the loss of two employees over fall break.

The district reported both died of COVID-19.

Last week, Smyrna High School history teacher and football coach Garry Mooney passed away. He was in his second year of teaching at the high school. He died on October 6.

On Monday, the district said Jennifer Baker Morton passed away Saturday. Morton worked at Rocky Fork Middle School as an education assistant.

A Facebook post from the district Monday offered thoughts and prayers to their loved ones.