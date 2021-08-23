Rutherford County Schools change quarantine procedures due to increase in positive COVID cases

FILE – A student wears a face mask while doing work at his desk at the Post Road Elementary School, in White Plains, N.Y., in this Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, file photo. U.S. health officials say the highly contagious delta version of the coronavirus is behind changes to mask guidelines. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention this week announced that fully vaccinated people should resume wearing masks indoors if they live in areas where the virus is surging. CDC officials said new information about the spread of the delta variant forced them to reverse course. The agency also said teachers and students everywhere should go back to wearing masks in schools. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, FIle)

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Director of Rutherford County Schools released a statement on Facebook saying they had 500 positive cases of COVID-19 among students and 50 positive cases with employees last week.

Now, Bill Spurlock says they’ll be changing some of the quarantine procedures in an attempt to lower these numbers.

Effective immediately, the school will require all contacts of positive cases to remain out of school until they have completed the recommended quarantine period. This applies to both students and employees.

The contacts who remain symptom-free for six consecutive days, may return to school on the seventh day. Those who have symptoms, may not return to school until they’ve recovered from the virus or it’s been ruled out as the source of the issue.

Any household contacts of a positive case will not be permitted to return to school for at least 17 days due to the sustained nature of the contact.

In regard to masks, the school board adopted a mask policy that provides parents with the option of whether to send their kids to school in a mask. Governor Lee also issued an executive order that states schools must give parents an opt-out option.

With the rise in cases, school officials say they’re highly recommending that parents send their children to school in masks. The release states that when conditions begin to improve, then procedures will be reviewed again.

School officials say the objective is to slow the spread of the virus.