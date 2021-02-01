Rutherford County Schools announce 2020-21 Teachers of the Year

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Rutherford County Schools have announced their 2020-21 Teachers of the Year.

Wendy Walker, a math interventionist at Smyrna Elementary, is this year’s elementary level

Teacher of the Year.

“I tried to go into a different field all together,” said Walker, a math interventionist,

who has taught in Massachusetts, North Carolina, Georgia and Tennessee, “but I

kept being called back into it. Once I started, it became clear that this is what I was

meant to do.” She added, “Now, I cannot imagine doing anything else.”

Dr. Thurman Tucker represents the middle schools Best Teacher of the Year. Tucker is a special education teacher at LaVergne Middle School. Tucker previously received several awards, including an honor from Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam in 2013.

Dr. Emily Hines represents the high schools as Best Teacher of the Year. Hines grew up attending a small rural school from kindergarten through high school.

“I wanted to be like my teachers,” Hines said, “someone who could make such a

difference in a person’s life that it changes their trajectory.”



The following is a complete list of Teachers of the Year for all 49 schools. (District-level Teacher of the Year for elementary, middle and high school are in bold.)