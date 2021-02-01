Rutherford County Schools announce 2020-21 Teachers of the Year

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Rutherford County Schools have announced their 2020-21 Teachers of the Year.
Wendy Walker, a math interventionist at Smyrna Elementary, is this year’s elementary level
Teacher of the Year.
“I tried to go into a different field all together,” said Walker, a math interventionist,
who has taught in Massachusetts, North Carolina, Georgia and Tennessee, “but I
kept being called back into it. Once I started, it became clear that this is what I was
meant to do.” She added, “Now, I cannot imagine doing anything else.”
Dr. Thurman Tucker represents the middle schools Best Teacher of the Year. Tucker is a special education teacher at LaVergne Middle School. Tucker previously received several awards, including an honor from Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam in 2013.
Dr. Emily Hines represents the high schools as Best Teacher of the Year. Hines grew up attending a small rural school from kindergarten through high school.
“I wanted to be like my teachers,” Hines said, “someone who could make such a
difference in a person’s life that it changes their trajectory.”
The following is a complete list of Teachers of the Year for all 49 schools. (District-level Teacher of the Year for elementary, middle and high school are in bold.)
- Mary Beth Scango, Barfield Elementary
- Felicia Thompson, Blackman Elementary
- Geneva Cook, Blackman High
- Ali Humphrey, Blackman Middle
- Megan Maguigan, Brown’s Chapel Elementary
- Ashley Simmons, Buchanan Elementary
- Aleck Pitner, Cedar Grove Elementary
- Dr. Emily Hines, Central Magnet
- Stefanie Edgell, Christiana Elementary
- Stephanie Jones, Christiana Middle
- Theresa Canada, Daniel McKee
- Tara Tyus, David Youree Elementary
- Leslie Trail, Eagleville School
- Jessica Knight, Holloway High
- Jillaine McHenry, H.P. Campus School
- Kelli Cessac, John Colemon Elementary
- Crystal Gay, Kittrell Elementary
- Angel Hollandsworth, Lascassas Elementary
- Erin Alverado, LaVergne High
- Rachel Gaither, LaVergne Lake
- Dr. Thurman Tucker, LaVergne Middle
- Donna Haley, McFadden School of Excellence
- Kevin Carroll, Oakland High
- Jonathan Jordan, Oakland Middle
- Amanda Jones, Riverdale High
- Holly Pearson, Rock Springs Elementary
- Lacey Burgess, Rock Springs Middle
- Jonelda McCall, Rockvale Elementary
- David Matikke, Rockvale High
- Toni Salmon, Rockvale Middle
- Stacey Martin, Rocky Fork Elementary
- Logan Tubb, Rocky Fork Middle
- Brittany King, Roy Waldron Elementary
- Annie Williams, Rutherford County Virtual School
- David Picklesimer, Siegel High
- Culley Phillips, Siegel Middle
- Wendy Walker, Smyrna Elementary
- Kimberly Clemons, Smyrna High
- Lindsey Mears, Smyrna Middle
- Amber Janes, Smyrna Primary
- Matthew Alan Joines, Smyrna West
- Kathryn O’Neal, Stewarts Creek Elementary
- Alina Tompkins, Stewarts Creek High
- Anna Marguerite Duncan, Stewarts Creek Middle
- Debra Marshall, Stewartsboro Elementary
- Emily Hartley, Thurman Francis School of the Arts
- Amber Layhew, Walter Hill Elementary
- Darla Massey, Whitworth-Buchanan Middle
- LaTasha Anderson, Wilson Elementary