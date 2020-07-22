Rutherford County School Board votes unanimously to require students to wear masks in schools

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Rutherford County School Board voted unanimously to require students to wear masks in schools.

This after a nearly two-hour discussion by school board members, who at first were divided on the issue.

Some board members said they favored an option where principals of each individual school could decide whether or not they want a mask mandate. But school principals weighed in saying teachers, principals, and staff want consistency in a school board decision.

Schools will be purchasing masks for students. They’re working with TEMA to provide two masks per child. Right now, they have received 11,000 of those masks and are working to get a number on how many more will be provided.