Rutherford County School Board approves mask mandate

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Rutherford County Schools Board of Education has voted to require masks in schools, becoming the latest Middle Tennessee district to institute a mask mandate.
The mandate goes into effect on September 13 and lasts up to October 14.
Parents have the ability to opt their children out of the mandate.
The mandate, which passed on a vote of five to two, automatically terminates if the county-wide positivity rate drops below 10% for three consecutive weeks.
Prior to the mandate, masks had been optional within Rutherford County schools.
The district released its latest COVID-19 data between Aug. 30th and Sept. 3. There were more than 1,000 positive COVID-19 cases among students, along with more than 10,000 students quarantined for at least one day. On the staff side, there were 90 positive cases and 556 district employees quarantined for at least one day.
