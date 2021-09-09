Rutherford County School Board approves mask mandate

FILE – A student wears a face mask while doing work at his desk at the Post Road Elementary School, in White Plains, N.Y., in this Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, file photo. U.S. health officials say the highly contagious delta version of the coronavirus is behind changes to mask guidelines. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention this week announced that fully vaccinated people should resume wearing masks indoors if they live in areas where the virus is surging. CDC officials said new information about the spread of the delta variant forced them to reverse course. The agency also said teachers and students everywhere should go back to wearing masks in schools. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, FIle)

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Rutherford County Schools Board of Education has voted to require masks in schools, becoming the latest Middle Tennessee district to institute a mask mandate.

The mandate goes into effect on September 13 and lasts up to October 14.

Parents have the ability to opt their children out of the mandate.

The mandate, which passed on a vote of five to two, automatically terminates if the county-wide positivity rate drops below 10% for three consecutive weeks.

Prior to the mandate, masks had been optional within Rutherford County schools.

The district released its latest COVID-19 data between Aug. 30th and Sept. 3. There were more than 1,000 positive COVID-19 cases among students, along with more than 10,000 students quarantined for at least one day. On the staff side, there were 90 positive cases and 556 district employees quarantined for at least one day.