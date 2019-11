NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Rutherford Couty Fire Rescue are investigating a four-vehicle crash Sunday night.

According to authorities, four vehicles were involved in a crash on I-24 at MM70 around 6:15 p.m. Sunday.

RCFR, Almaville VFD, RCEMS, and RCSO responded.

Crews extricated trapped patients, two of which were transported by RCEMS with non-life-threatening injuries.

A total of four vehicles were involved in a motor vehicle crash on I-24 at MM70 around 6:15 pm Sunday. RCFR, Almaville VFD, RCEMS, and RCSO responded. Crews extricated trapped patients, two of which were transported by RCEMS with non life-threatening injuries. pic.twitter.com/7imrVgGl25 — Rutherford County Fire Rescue (@RCFireRescue) November 4, 2019





The investigation is ongoing.

News 2 will have more online and on air.