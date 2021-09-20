Rutherford County officials rescue person from box truck stuck in rising waters

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Rutherford County Officials safely rescued a person inside of a box truck that became stuck in rising waters Monday afternoon.

The box truck was found in the water near the 400 block of Elam Road with its occupant still inside.

A drone was used to help assess options to safely remove the occupant from the vehicle. Crews decided to deploy a boat team upriver to rescue the person, who was uninjured.

The truck was not hauling anything at the time it got stuck.

Multiple agencies assisted with the water rescue, including Rutherford County Fire Rescue (RCFR), the Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department (MFRD), the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO), and Rutherford County Emergency Medical Services.

“Thanks to a seamless operation between RCFR, MFRD, RCSO, and RCEMS, the occupant was safely removed from the vehicle and brought back to dry land where he was evaluated by paramedics,” Captain Andy Haston said.

RCFR said many areas experiencing high water alerts and road closures.

“While we train for this sort of thing often, we prefer that our residents use extreme caution in navigating flooded areas. It’s best to turn around and find an alternate route,” Haston said.

You can find Rutherford County’s flooding map here.