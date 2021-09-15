Rutherford County mother wants answers after 13-year-old son stabbed at school

Smyrna, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Rutherford County middle schooler is facing attempted first-degree murder charges after a 13-year old boy was stabbed while at school.

It’s a call no parent can prepare for.

“My mind was so, I didn’t know what I was walking into. I didn’t know what I was experiencing, like my 13-year old at that, getting stabbed by a knife, a kitchen knife, a steak knife, ” remembered Stacey Miller. “My heart just physically dropped into my stomach.”

Miller says she remembers getting a phone call from her son’s school, telling her that her son had been stabbed and was on the way to the emergency room. According to Miller, he was stabbed twice in the back. She says luckily, his backpack and laptop inside shielded the blow.

“To know that that laptop is what saved my son’s life really bothers me really bad, because I can’t even imagine if my son did not have that laptop, I wouldn’t be in the position I am now, telling you guys about it,” Miller said to News 2.

According to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened right before classes began. Detectives called it an isolated incident over a girl.

“No other students were hurt or in danger,” Detective Steve Brown said. “It was an isolated incident. It happened over a girl.”

Paramedics took Miller’s son to Stonecrest Medical Center, less than a mile away from the school. Now, safe at home, Miller wants answers as she looks for reasons why this incident escalated so quickly.

“No school can prepare for this, and I understand that and I get that,” said Miller. “And no school knows what kids actually have going on in their head or what they bring to school. He’s got to go through his mind every day, not feeling safe, not feeling protected because the one place you feel safe at, you can’t feel safe anymore.”

Director Bill Spurlock of Rutherford County Schools said, “I’m also grateful for our first responders for coming to the school’s aid and ensuring the victim received the treatment he needed. We never condone the use of violence, and unfortunately, these types of situations are happening too often among our young people. We need to focus on community resources for those youth who are struggling with mental health issues.”

The suspect has been charged with attempted first-degree murder and carrying a weapon with intent on school property.