Rutherford County Mayor, daughter appear in court

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Rutherford County Mayor Bill Ketron and his daughter appeared in a Rutherford County courtroom Monday morning.

Kelsey Ketron is facing multiple charges after being arrested earlier this month.

MORE: Daughter of Rutherford County Mayor arrested amid ongoing fraud investigation

Kelsey, who is the daughter of Rutherford County Mayor Bill Ketron, faces more than 70 counts against her, including 30 counts of impersonation of a licensed professional, 14 counts of money laundering, 12 counts of aggravated perjury and 8 counts of fraudulent insurance acts.

Paperwork News 2 obtained alleges Kelsey Ketron “engaged in certain fraudulent insurance acts” while acting as Vice President of Universal International Insurance, the Murfreesboro company owned by her father, Rutherford County Mayor Bill Ketron.

Murfreesboro police raided the company over the summer. At the time, Mayor Ketron told News 2, “I haven’t seen any impropriety. My attorney says that they don’t feel that there’s any impropriety at this point in time, so we’ll just see what comes out.”

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 on-air and online for updates.