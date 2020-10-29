Rutherford County man offers free rides to the polls

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Ricky Turner’s transportation business took a financial hit at the start of the COVID-19 outbreak. Now he’s turning his losses into gains for others, with free rides to the polls.

“I don’t care who you vote for, I don’t care how old you are, where you live, if you need a ride to the poll, I will give you a ride to the poll,” Turner said. “Not only will I give you a ride to the poll, I will wait on you and make sure you get back home safely.”

Turner’s business, Turner’s Transportation Service, is based in Rutherford County.

Pre-pandemic, the bulk of his days were spent transporting clients to the airport, downtown Nashville, proms, weddings, and other special events.

Since the start of early voting, Turner has been busy riding through assisted living communities and public housing areas seeking out those who need a ride to Rutherford County polling locations.

“The main reason why I do the transportation, the free rides to the polls, is because I don’t want no one to say, ‘the reason I didn’t vote is because I didn’t have a way,'” Turner said.

To contact Turner for a ride to your nearest polling place, call or text (615) 713-7836. Turner said all riders must follow C.D.C guidelines and wear a mask inside the vehicle.

