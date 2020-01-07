Rutherford County man facing several charges after breaking into church

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN)— Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office officials say a man is facing several charges after breaking into a church.

They say 50-year-old John David White is accused of stealing more than $2,500 worth of property from Crescent Church of Christ on Friday night.

Detectives say that White broke into the church and stole children’s shoes church members were collecting for needy children. He also stole computers, televisions, microphones, pictures, electronics, sound equipment, stamps and baptism towels.

Church surveillance video allowed deputies to identify White as the suspect.

Nearly all of the property was recovered.

White was charged with destruction of landmarks, two counts of burglary, possession of burglary tools, two counts of theft between $1,000 and $10,000 and two counts of felony vandalism between $1,000 and $10,000.

White is being held on $73,500 bond at Rutherford County Adult Detention Center. He is expected in court on January 31st.