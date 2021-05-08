Rutherford County man facing 53 charges of sexual activities involving young girls

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Rutherford County man is facing 53 charges of sexual activities involving girls from eleven to fourteen-years-old, according to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said 22-year-old Spencer Gray, of Old Lascassas Road, was indicted on the charges by the Rutherford County grand jury.

The investigation began after a parent contacted the sheriff’s office about Gray, which led detectives to identify six victims. Detectives said they know there are more victims.

“He reached out on social media and allegedly used any means necessary to exploit these children,” Detective Austin Mobbs said.

Gray was accused of communicating on multiple social media platforms to communicate with the girls. This included Snap Chat and Instagram.

“We are asking parents to speak with their children to find out if they had contact with Spencer,” Mobbs said.

Parents can contact Mobbs by calling 615-904-3094 or emailing him at dmobbs@rcsotn.org.

Gray indictments include:

One count of rape.

Nine counts of statutory rape.

One count of solicitation of rape of a child.

One count of sexual battery.

One count of solicitation of a minor for sexual activities.

Twenty-six counts of especially aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor.

Fourteen counts of solicitation of especially aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor.

Gray was also indicted for buying and providing alcohol to the girls. He was booked into the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center and is being held on $325,000 bond. A hearing is scheduled in Circuit Court.