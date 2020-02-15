Rutherford County man accused of killing girlfriend sentenced to 15 years

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Rutherford County man has been sentenced for the murder of his girlfriend.

Authorities said 36-year old Jared Partin plead guilty to second-degree murder and possession of a weapon.

The charges come after Partin shot his 29-year old girlfriend Carly Hassett after the two had an argument.

Partin and his girlfriend reportedly had several domestic conflicts before the murder as well as struggles with drug addiction.

Partin faces 15 years in prison and the judge says he must serve all of his sentence.