Rutherford County limits bulk waste drop-offs

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Shelter at home orders are allowing some to get a head start on their spring cleaning, however, it’s leading to an influx of waste drop-offs in Rutherford County.

Now, the Rutherford County Solid Waste Department is announcing new limits. Residents will only be able to drop off one bulk item per day, which includes items like furniture. The department also stopped accepting building materials until further notice.

“Our staff members realize that this is a frustrating time for everyone,” Rutherford County Solid Waste Director Mac Nolen said. “It’s an unprecedented health situation that has many consequences that reach beyond the immediate health concerns. The department is doing what we can to continue this vital and essential service for the citizens of Rutherford County, but it will only work if our residents work with us.”

