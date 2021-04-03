Rutherford County home suffers $100,000 in damage after fire

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Several crews responded to a house fire in Rutherford County Friday.

According to a release from the Rutherford County PIO, crews went to a home on Delbridge Road on 4 p.m.

Rutherford County Fire Rescue (RCFR), Christiana Volunteer Fire Department, Rutherford County EMS, and Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office saw heavy smoke and flames coming from the back side of the home.

Firefighters went in through the back of the home, found the fire and were able to put it out.

Lt. Andy Haston said, “Fire crews were met with poor visibility conditions, but did an excellent job locating the fire and containing it to the floor where it originated.”

There is about $100,000 in damage to the home.

