Rutherford County Fire Rescue responds to structure fire, no one injured

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Rutherford County Fire Rescue responded to a structure fire Saturday night.

According to reports, RCFS Station 51, 60 responded and several other units to a call came in at 6 p.m. Once they arrived crews found heavy smoke coming from one end of the house and extinguished the fire and hot spots.

No one was home and there were no injuries.

