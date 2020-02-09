Rutherford County Fire Rescue responds to structure fire, no one injured

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Rutherford County Fire Rescue responded to a structure fire Saturday night.

According to reports, RCFS Station 51, 60 responded and several other units to a call came in at 6 p.m. Once they arrived crews found heavy smoke coming from one end of the house and extinguished the fire and hot spots.

RCFR Station 51 and 60 responded with Kittrell VFD, Lascassas VFD, RCEMS, and RCSO to a structure fire at 6pm Sat. Crews arrived to find heavy fire coming from one end of the house & extinguished fire & hot spots.



No one home. No injuries. Routine investigation requested. pic.twitter.com/7a4JejiFlk — Rutherford County Fire Rescue (@RCFireRescue) February 9, 2020

No one was home and there were no injuries.