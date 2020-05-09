Rutherford County Fire Rescue respond to vehicle fire, no injuries

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Rutherford County Fire Rescue and Almaville Fire Department respond to a vehicle fire located on Almaville Road Saturday.

Authorities say the incident took place at the Rutherford County Convenience Center. Fire crews arrived on the scene and found a vehicle fully engulfed in flames along with materials close to the compacter.

Crews quickly extinguished the fire. No injuries were reported.