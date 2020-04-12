Breaking News
TDH: 5,308 COVID-19 cases in Tennessee, 1,504 recoveries
Live Now
News 2 StormTracker Interactive Radar
1  of  15
Closings
Bedford County Schools Carroll County Schools Clarksville-Montgomery Co. Schools Davidson County Metro Schools Dickson County Schools Humphreys County Schools Rutherford County Schools Saint Thomas West Hospital Wellness Center Smith County Schools Stewart County Schools Sumner County Schools WeGo Bus WeGo Regional Bus WeGo Star Williamson County Schools

Rutherford County emergency crews respond to house fire caused by lightning strike

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn.(WKRN) – Christiana Fire Department responded to a fire caused by lightning on Zephyr Court Sunday around 11:15 a.m.

According to reports, neighbors partially extinguished the fire before crews arrived on the scene.

Authorities say once fire crews arrived the fire was put out and they helped tarp roof to protect from rain. No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories