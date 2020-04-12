Rutherford County emergency crews respond to house fire caused by lightning strike

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn.(WKRN) – Christiana Fire Department responded to a fire caused by lightning on Zephyr Court Sunday around 11:15 a.m.

According to reports, neighbors partially extinguished the fire before crews arrived on the scene.

Authorities say once fire crews arrived the fire was put out and they helped tarp roof to protect from rain. No injuries were reported.