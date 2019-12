RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Rutherford County EMA warns residents to be safe during flash flooding Sunday evening.

According to authorities, two swift water rescues involving vehicles have been conducted. No injuries resulted from the rescues. One rescue occured on Paw Paw Springs Road and the other on Rock Springs Road.

The County Highway Department has been notified and will be placing signs around the area as needed.

