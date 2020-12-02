Rutherford County elementary school moves to distance learning

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Rutherford County Schools announced Rockvale Elementary will move all students to distance learning beginning Thursday, December 3.

School officials say the school has seen an increased number of employees and students who are on quarantine. Closing the school for several days will allow time for some of them to complete their quarantine. The school will also be thoroughly cleaned during the closure.

Teachers will be contacting parents with information on assignments and activities.

Distance learning will be in place through Friday, December 4.