Rutherford County deputies stop inmates’ potential escape plan

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A potential escape plan being discussed by inmates over the weekend was prevented by the actions of Rutherford County Adult Detention Center deputies.

According to a release from the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, the individuals who spoke of the plan have been identified and placed in isolation. The investigation is ongoing and charges may be pending.

Chief Deputy Keith Lowery said the detention center administration verified the escape was not plausible.

The Sheriff said the deputies constantly watch for any unusual behavior.

A grant provided by the state of Tennessee paid for an eight-foot security fence that is currently under construction around the perimeter of the facility.