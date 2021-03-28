Rutherford County crews respond to more than 30 water rescue calls over the weekend

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Rutherford County Fire Rescue crew responded to more than 30 water rescue calls between Saturday and Sunday due to the flooding in Middle Tennessee.

Crews also headed out to locations such as Trimble Road near Halls Hill Pike and one on Kingwood Lane.

RCFR officials say flood waters stranded motorists in their vehicles and caused some to leave their homes.

On Sunday morning, two people were rescued from a truck caught in the east fork of the Stones River on Guy James Road. Rescue crews checked five houses on Twin Oak Drive, evacuating two people from a flooded home.

Crews later evacuated another from the same area on Oak Point Street.

On East Jefferson Pike, two people, seven cats and three dogs were rescued from their flooded home.

Check for updates on Rutherford County road closures and high water areas by clicking here.

There have been several rescues in the Nashville area as well as surrounding areas.

