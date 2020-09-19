Rutherford County crews remove submerged vehicle from Bryant’s Grove Boat Ramp, 1 hospitalized

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — One person was hospitalized after their vehicle was submerged in the water, according to Rutherford County Fire & Rescue (RCFR).

Officials said it happened on Friday at Bryant’s Grove Boat Ramp. Crews arrived to find a victim with injuries and a vehicle with a trailer completely submerged into the water.

Crews treated and transported the patient. RCFR staff provided SCUBA divers to remove the submerged vehicle and trailer from the water.

No life-threatening injuries were reported. RCSO, THP, TWRA and EMA also responded to the scene.