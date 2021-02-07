Rutherford County crews battle barn fire, respond to single-vehicle crash

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Inclement weather conditions provided first responders in Rutherford County with a busy night, according to a release from the Rutherford County Government.

Around 10 p.m. Saturday, crews from Rutherford County Fire Rescue, Almaville Volunteer Fire Department, Kittrell Volunteer Fire Department, Christiana Volunteer Fire Department, Rutherford County Emergency Medical Services and Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to an barn fire on Thompson Road.

Crews say the barn was heavily engulfed with flames but they were able to put them out quickly and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

While crews were still on the scene of the barn fire, there was a single-vehicle crash on Big Springs Road. Officials say slick road conditions caused the crash. One person was taken to the hospital, their current condition is unknown.