Rutherford County authorities use drones to rescue woman lost in woods

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Rutherford County, Tenn. (WKRN) – Authorities in Rutherford County were able to rescue a woman with the use of drones, according to a release from the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office.

It happened on Saturday around 1:30 p.m. when deputies were called to a home off U.S. Highway 41 for a woman lost in the woods.

Due to the freezing weather conditions, Detectives launched two drones to search for the woman. After a short search, they located the woman about 1,900 feet from the launch point.

She was taken to the hospital for an evaluation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories