Rutherford County authorities use drones to rescue woman lost in woods

Rutherford County, Tenn. (WKRN) – Authorities in Rutherford County were able to rescue a woman with the use of drones, according to a release from the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office.
It happened on Saturday around 1:30 p.m. when deputies were called to a home off U.S. Highway 41 for a woman lost in the woods.
Due to the freezing weather conditions, Detectives launched two drones to search for the woman. After a short search, they located the woman about 1,900 feet from the launch point.
She was taken to the hospital for an evaluation.