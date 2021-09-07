Rutherford County authorities issue alert for missing 69-year-old man

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Rutherford County authorities have issued a silver alert for a missing 69-year-old man.

A release from the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office states that Luis Torres was last seen on September 7, 2021. He was last seen wearing khaki cargo shorts, a green puffy jacket and a crucifix necklace.

Authorities say he has a medical condition that impairs his ability to return safely without assistance.

If you’ve seen Torres, call the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office at 615-904-3060.