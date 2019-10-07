Rutherford County activists and nonprofits continue to combat homelessness

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — One of the consequences of growth is increased costs of living, that not everyone can afford.

Rutherford County’s Housing, Health and Human Services Alliance said between 2018 to 2019, the county experienced roughly a 40% increase in homelessness.

A spokesperson told News 2 that anytime a community grows, so does homelessness.

The Alliance, known as “H3ARC”, has compiled a total of 60 nonprofits, ministries and public agencies that work to combat homelessness.

Rutherford County also has several community activists that provide individual contributions. Sandy Bell is one of those activists,

“The bible tells us there will also be poor people. So we’ve got to open our eyes to what we can do.”

Bell, a Rutherford County native, has over 20 years of experience working with the area’s homeless population. Multiple times a week she visits homeless camps and those living in motels and cars.

“We have homeless families, more homeless families than I have ever seen and it’s based on ….that we don’t have affordable housing.”

On Monday, Bell spent the day delivering sleeping bags, blankets, and other winter supplies to one area homeless camp.

To provide donations to Bell, contact her at, 615-995-5455