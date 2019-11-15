Rutherford Co. Sheriff’s Office employee fired for having sex in evidence room

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office employee has been fired for having sexual intercourse in the evidence room, according to the sheriff’s office.

According to a report of action from the RCSO, a complaint was made in October that Corporal Heather Rowland engaged in sexual intercourse in her assigned work office with an on-duty patrol deputy.

The report of action says Cpl. Rowland was interview as part of the RCSO’s internal investigation into the complaint. It says she admitted that between January and March 2019, she engaged in sexual intercourse with the deputy while on-duty in her office on at least three separate occasions. The deputy no longer works for the RCSO.

Rowland was fired from the RCSO as a result of her confession.